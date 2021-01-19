Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

