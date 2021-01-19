SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) is Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,407 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of XAR traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.57. 1,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,150. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.52.

