SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 689.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

SHM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 433,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,743. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

