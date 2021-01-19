SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,246,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.58. 7,431,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,329,762. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.60 and its 200-day moving average is $176.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

