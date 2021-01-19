Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) Shares Bought by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC owned 0.07% of Spark Energy worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Energy during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Spark Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Spark Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO James G. Jones II sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $47,721.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,158.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nick W. Evans, Jr. sold 25,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $231,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,812 shares of company stock worth $349,701. Corporate insiders own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPKE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. Spark Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $397.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $140.63 million for the quarter.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.