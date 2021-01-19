Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 601 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $51,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 40.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $57,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

