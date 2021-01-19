Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,866 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $130.97 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.03.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.