Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $681,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.86.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total transaction of $17,423,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 527,139 shares of company stock worth $119,351,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $222.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.