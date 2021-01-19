Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

TXN stock opened at $169.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $173.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

