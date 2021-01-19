Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Atlassian by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Atlassian by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $222.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,283.86, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.57 and its 200 day moving average is $197.74. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $250.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.41.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

