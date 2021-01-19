Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 5.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in RingCentral by 2.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in RingCentral by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 6.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $372.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.95. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.85 and a fifty-two week high of $405.46. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.19 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.46.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total value of $3,537,686.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,100,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,358 shares of company stock worth $65,568,833 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

