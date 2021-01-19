Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Prologis by 107.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLD opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

