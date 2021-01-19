Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $476,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 35.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 30,717 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 22.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,619,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,645,000 after acquiring an additional 293,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 28.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 206,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 46,040 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXY opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

