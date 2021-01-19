Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECL. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $978,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TECL opened at $379.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.94. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $74.15 and a 52-week high of $418.54.

