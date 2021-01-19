Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) vs. Piedmont Community Bank Group (OTCMKTS:PCBN) Financial Analysis

Piedmont Community Bank Group (OTCMKTS:PCBN) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Community Bank Group and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Community Bank Group N/A N/A N/A Southside Bancshares 24.55% 8.68% 0.99%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Piedmont Community Bank Group and Southside Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Community Bank Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Southside Bancshares has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.31%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than Piedmont Community Bank Group.

Volatility and Risk

Piedmont Community Bank Group has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Piedmont Community Bank Group and Southside Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Community Bank Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southside Bancshares $283.15 million 3.93 $74.55 million $2.20 15.29

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Community Bank Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Piedmont Community Bank Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piedmont Community Bank Group

As of October 14, 2011 Piedmont Community Bank Group, Inc. went out of business. Piedmont Community Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Piedmont Community Bank, which offers various commercial banking services to residents and small businesses in Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, individual retirement, time deposit accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, automobile financing, RV financing, boat financing, loans secured by deposits, overdraft protection lines, and secured and unsecured personal loans. The company also issues ATM and debit cards, travelers' checks, and official checks; conducts wire transfer services and Internet banking; and provides safe deposit and telephone banking services, as well as offers MasterCard and VISA credit card services. It primarily serves customers located in the middle part of Georgia, including Baldwin, Bibb, Greene, Houston, Jones, Monroe, and Putnam counties. The company was formerly known as Piedmont Community Bank and changed its name to Piedmont Community Bank Group, Inc. in March 2007. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Gray, Georgia.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated through 57 banking facilities and 80 ATMs/ITMs. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

