South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOUHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded South32 from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South32 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

SOUHY stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,110. South32 has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

