Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

SONO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonos has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.44.

NASDAQ SONO traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $301,190.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,951.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 210,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $4,529,314.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,269,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sonos by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

