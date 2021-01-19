Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. 5,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,241. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 2.58.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 254.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

