SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Up 25.9% in December

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.

SMECF traded down $40.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $641.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.17. SMC has a twelve month low of $306.48 and a twelve month high of $682.00.

Get SMC alerts:

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.