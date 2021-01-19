SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Up 25.9% in December

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the December 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.
SMECF traded down $40.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $641.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.17. SMC has a twelve month low of $306.48 and a twelve month high of $682.00.
SMC Company Profile
Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.