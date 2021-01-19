Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Cut by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 7,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 466.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $8.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.70. The stock had a trading volume of 82,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,150. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.55. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $165.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

