Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.40.

SKLZ traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,173. Skillz has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skillz stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 414,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.48% of Skillz as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

