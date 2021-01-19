Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 14,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 383,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Silicom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SILC traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.68. 1,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,457. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $327.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.89. Silicom has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

