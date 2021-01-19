Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PHPPY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Signify from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

PHPPY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.95. 4,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000. Signify has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels; and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

