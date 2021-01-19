Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Raised to $45.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 46,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,797. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $42.91.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,782 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,533,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,811,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

