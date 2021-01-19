Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SMEGF traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

