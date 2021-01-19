Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Expands By 18.8%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,800 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 1,010,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 166.8 days.

ZTE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,830. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

