Short Interest in Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Drops By 19.0%

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,719,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 2,122,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,197.0 days.
OTCMKTS WEBJF remained flat at $$3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Webjet has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03.
Webjet Company Profile
