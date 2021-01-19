Short Interest in Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Drops By 19.0%

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,719,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 2,122,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,197.0 days.

OTCMKTS WEBJF remained flat at $$3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Webjet has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03.

Webjet Company Profile

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

