Short Interest in Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Decreases By 14.6%

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 805,300 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 942,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,053.0 days.

UNPRF remained flat at $$37.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.07. Uniper has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNPRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale raised Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

