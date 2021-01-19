Short Interest in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Increases By 26.1%

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 920,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $37.29. 1,290,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of UGI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,904,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,786,000 after purchasing an additional 150,024 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,727,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 65,631 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UGI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,043,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44,677 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,326,000 after purchasing an additional 259,135 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

