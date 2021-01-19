Short Interest in TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Increases By 24.1%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,208,200 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 973,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 81.1 days.

Shares of TRSWF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. 20,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,910. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRSWF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. CIBC cut TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut TransAlta Renewables to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

