Short Interest in TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Declines By 17.0%

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,600 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 976,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGSNF remained flat at $$15.30 during trading on Tuesday. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06.

About TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

