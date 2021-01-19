Short Interest in Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Increases By 15.8%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Texas Mineral Resources stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. 279,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,750. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. Texas Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.65.
Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile
