Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Declines By 28.6%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.95. The company had a trading volume of 51,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.56. Temenos has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $172.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Temenos from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Temenos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

