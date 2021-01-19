Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Declines By 28.6%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.95. The company had a trading volume of 51,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.56. Temenos has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $172.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Temenos from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Temenos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

