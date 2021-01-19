Short Interest in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Decreases By 17.1%

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 75,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Synalloy stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,119. Synalloy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman purchased 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $107,900.00. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc purchased 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $40,351.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 66,201 shares of company stock worth $394,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synalloy stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Synalloy worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

