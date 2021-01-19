Short Interest in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Declines By 28.3%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the December 15th total of 364,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,232,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,070. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.45. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 19.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. Research analysts expect that SeaChange International will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 96.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the second quarter worth $36,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 107.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 47.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.