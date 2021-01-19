Short Interest in Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Rises By 17.5%

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 543,100 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 462,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,431.0 days.

SHNWF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.73. 570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. Schroders has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $48.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

