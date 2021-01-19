Short Interest in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Drops By 14.3%

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 73.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 49,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OncoCyte by 63.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. 91,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,820. The company has a market cap of $229.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.23. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

