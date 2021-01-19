Short Interest in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) Drops By 14.2%

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos bought 350,000 shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $392,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.87% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

NASDAQ MGEN traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $23.41. 3,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,000. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. Miragen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.66% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics will post -9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

