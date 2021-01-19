Short Interest in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Increases By 28.0%

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

HZNP stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,160. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.43.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,837,836.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,813.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,459 shares of company stock valued at $28,460,752 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 52.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,555 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $475,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 100.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $59,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

