Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Drops By 21.9%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,900 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 225,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 159.9 days.

OTCMKTS:APYRF traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $29.67. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APYRF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $46.50 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

