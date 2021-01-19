Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Grows By 19.4%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

AB Volvo (publ) stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.07. 19,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.44.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

