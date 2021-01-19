Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 799,100 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 993,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,991.0 days.

Shares of SCPAF remained flat at $$1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $1.96.

About Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

