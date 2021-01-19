Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,089.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Wedbush raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,166.46. 30,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.68, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,130.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,031.21. Shopify has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,285.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.