SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised SGS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SGS from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SGS has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.37. 32,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. SGS has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

