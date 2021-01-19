Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) Insider Buys £124.25 in Stock

Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) insider Ian Cochrane bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £124.25 ($162.33).

Ian Cochrane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Ian Cochrane purchased 177 shares of Severfield plc (SFR.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £125.67 ($164.19).

On Monday, November 16th, Ian Cochrane acquired 198 shares of Severfield plc (SFR.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £124.74 ($162.97).

SFR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 71 ($0.93). The company had a trading volume of 259,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,532. The stock has a market capitalization of £218.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.31. Severfield plc has a 12-month low of GBX 51.20 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 96 ($1.25).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Severfield plc (SFR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Severfield plc (SFR.L) Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

