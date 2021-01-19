SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,531 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,475,000 after acquiring an additional 182,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,978,000 after acquiring an additional 832,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,157,000 after acquiring an additional 373,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.98.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,450. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.