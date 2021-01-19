SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 233,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,264. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $37.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

