SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $592,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 170.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAA. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,561,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after buying an additional 2,089,545 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 109.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 853,120 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $8,580,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $3,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.13. 4,189,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,621,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

