SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.5% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amgen by 42.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 44.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,069 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.85 on Tuesday, hitting $248.34. 112,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

