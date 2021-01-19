SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $195.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

